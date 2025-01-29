Elon Musk's X to soon launch its 'X Money' digital wallet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X money payment feature

Since Elon Musk took over the social media platform X, he has implemented numerous changes, and this transformation is still underway. Every day, Musk is working towards turning X into an all-encompassing app, and he has just made a significant move in that direction. The company is set to introduce financial services on the X platform, having recently announced a partnership with Visa.

Following this partnership announcement, there is growing optimism that users will soon have access to online payment facilities. The collaboration will allow the platform to utilise Visa Direct for transferring funds to the X Money wallet, enabling users to link their debit and credit cards for transactions and move money to their bank accounts.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the news on the platform, highlighting that the X-Visa partnership will offer users secure and instant fund transfers to their X wallets through Visa Direct. The ability to link debit cards will also facilitate person-to-person payments.

Additionally, X Money will allow customers to transfer money to their bank accounts instantly. The CEO has hinted that there will be many exciting announcements about X Money in the coming year.

Let's not forget that after taking control of X, Elon Musk expressed his intention to introduce online payment capabilities on the platform. With the partnership with Visa in place, it appears that the company may first roll out this service in the U.S. before expanding to other countries in phases. Recent reports suggest that X Money could be launched as early as this quarter.

In other news, Paytm has introduced a new feature called the 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users. After a successful launch on iPhones, this feature allows users to show their Paytm QR code right on their phone's home screen. This means that people can easily collect payments without having to open the app each time. It's designed to make transactions quicker and more convenient!

