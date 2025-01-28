BSNL shocks users, to discontinue three affordable recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL to discontinue 3 plans

BSNL is set to deliver a significant surprise to its users shortly. The government-owned company plans to discontinue three of its budget recharge options next month, which fall under the category of Plan Vouchers. Recently, BSNL has activated over 65,000 4G mobile towers to enhance connectivity for its users. Following price hikes from private providers in July last year, BSNL has seen a notable increase in its user base. However, a recent TRAI report indicates a decline in BSNL users. In response, the company has decided to phase out its three most affordable recharge plans.

On social media, a BSNL user shared a screenshot of an SMS received on their phone, stating that the company is terminating three of its economical recharge plans. The message reads, "Dear Consumer, Plan Vouchers 201, 797, and 2999 will be discontinued effective 10.02.2025. For details on other vouchers, please download the Selfcare app and enjoy a 2 percent discount on your recharge. Thank you."

The customer reported receiving this message on their BSNL number. These three plans offer a validity of up to 365 days, along with a variety of benefits.

The discontinuation of these three plans is set for February 10.

Regarding the Rs 201 plan, users receive 90 days of validity with no calling benefits. The Rs 797 plan, on the other hand, provides a validity of 300 days, offering unlimited calling and 2GB of high-speed data daily for the first 60 days, alongside 100 free SMS each day.

Lastly, the Rs 2,999 recharge plan boasts a validity of 365 days, featuring unlimited calling and free national roaming across any number in India. Additionally, users will enjoy 3GB of high-speed data daily, 100 free SMS every day, and other complimentary value-added services.

ALSO READ: DeepSeek R1's capabilities: How does it differ from ChatGPT and Gemini?