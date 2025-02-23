iPhones get Google's Circle to Search-like feature with new update Google has pleased millions of iPhone users by introducing Circle to Search from Android smartphones. iOS users have been eagerly waiting for this feature for a long time.

Android and iOS are two distinct platforms, each boasting a variety of features that set them apart. iPhones are known for their premium quality, yet there are several functionalities found on Android devices that iPhones lack. However, iPhone users now have something to celebrate: Google has introduced support for one of its popular features on iOS. This addition promises to simplify many tasks for iPhone users.

With this new capability, iPhone users can effortlessly search for information about what's displayed on their screens. Thanks to intuitive gestures, iOS users can now easily gather details about various items they encounter. Let’s dive deeper into this exciting new feature for the iPhone.

Bringing Android functionality to iPhone

Google has released the Lens screen-searching feature for iPhone users, which operates similarly to the 'Circle to Search' function available on Android smartphones. This innovative feature utilises Google Lens, enabling users to search for information on-screen simply by drawing, highlighting, or tapping.

In simpler terms, if you spot a celebrity on your screen who happens to be holding a bag, you can tap on that bag and receive information such as its brand and price. This feature presents relevant Google information right at your fingertips. Additionally, you can even ask follow-up questions to dig deeper into your query. Recent reports suggest that this feature could be rolled out to users soon, with leaks indicating it may become available within a week or two.

How to access this feature

To take advantage of the Lens screen-searching feature, follow these straightforward steps:

Open the Chrome or Google app on your device.

Click the three-dot menu located in the top right corner.

Select the "Search Screen with Google Lens" option.

Now you can draw, highlight, or tap on any visible item, and you will receive detailed information about it.

