Annoyed by spam calls? Here’s how to block them on popular android handsets Spam calls have become a daily annoyance for smartphone users in India. From telemarketers to loan offers and fake job calls, the problem is only growing. Thankfully, Android phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and others come with built-in spam-blocking tools.

New Delhi:

Almost every smartphone user is fed up with spam and telemarketing calls, which have become an everyday headache for mobile users in India. Despite being labelled as ‘unknown’, these calls are increasingly clever, using ever-changing numbers to bypass detection. The good news is that Android smartphones from most major brands come with built-in features to block or filter spam calls.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for popular brands:

Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung offers a built-in solution to block spam:

Open the Phone app Tap the three dots at the top-right corner Choose Block numbers Turn on ‘Block calls from unknown numbers’

You can also select “Block spam and scam calls” and enable the toggle. Manual number blocking is also available.

OnePlus smartphones

Most OnePlus phones now come with the Google Phone (Dialer) app. To block spam:

Open the Phone app Tap the three dots > Settings Go to Caller ID & Spam Enable “Filter spam calls”

Oppo, Vivo, iQoo and Realme smartphones

These brands also use the Google Dialer in many models. Use the same steps as above:

Open Phone app > Settings > Caller ID & Spam Turn on “Filter spam calls”

Xiaomi and Poco smartphones

Smartphones that are running HyperOS or MIUI offer spam call filters via the native dialer:

Open the Phone app Tap the three dots > Settings Go to Caller ID & Spam Turn on “Filter spam calls”

Other alternatives: DND and TRAI app

If spam still reaches you, try these:

Activate DND

Send an SMS to 1909 with the message: START 0

Download the TRAI DND app

Available on Google Play Store

Set up using your mobile number

Enable call-blocking features to reduce spam

By using a combination of built-in features and government-supported tools, you can finally reclaim peace from relentless spam calls.