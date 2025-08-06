Vi Business expands Smart Meter Mission, targets 12 million devices nationwide Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has announced its plan to deploy 12 million smart electricity meters across India over the next 3 years (by 2028). This initiative aligns with the India Smart Grid Mission and aims to transform the country's energy infrastructure.

New Delhi:

Vi Business, the enterprise division of Vodafone Idea Limited, has announced its plan to install 12 million smart electricity meters across India over the next three years. This strategic move strengthens Vi’s role as a leader in smart utility transformation, supporting India’s efforts towards an advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure.

Supporting the India smart grid mission

This large-scale deployment aligns with the India Smart Grid Mission, which aims to modernise the nation’s energy ecosystem using Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. These smart meters will allow both prepaid and real-time energy tracking, helping Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) reduce AT&C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses and empowering consumers with real-time insights into their power consumption.

Centralised IoT platform for seamless integration

At the heart of this smart metering initiative is the Vi Business IoT Smart Central platform. This platform offers centralised control and visibility over millions of connected meters, enabling seamless scaling and management across states and power utilities. Vi Business brings over five years of experience in handling smart meter deployments in India, underlining its technical depth and leadership in the sector.

Data security and scalable operations

Vi has also established structured processes for pre- and post-onboarding of smart meters, focusing on seamless integration and rapid deployment. Utilising telco-grade security protocols, the company ensures data privacy and reliability for both utilities and end-users.

Pioneering smart metering in India

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vi, stated, “We are pioneers in the smart meter energy ecosystem, first to deploy smart meters in 2018 and the first to launch innovations like the IoT lab. We continue this commitment with the goal of deploying 12 million smart meters to reduce energy losses, improve efficiency, and enhance consumer experience across India.”

In addition, Vi Business operates a state-of-the-art IoT Lab, which plays a critical role in pre-deployment testing and certification, a crucial step that ensures faster, error-free AMI rollouts.

With this bold move, Vi Business aims to redefine the future of energy in India—making it more intelligent, connected, and consumer-friendly.