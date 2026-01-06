AR Rahman turns 59: Namit Malhotra shares photo from Ramayana recording studio with Hans Zimmer Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra shares a photo with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, expressing excitement for their upcoming Ramayana collaboration. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is celebrating his 59th birthday on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Heartfelt birthday wishes have been pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity. Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra also paid tribute to the music maestro by sharing a picture of himself with AR Rahman and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari marks the first-ever collaboration between music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part of the film is slated to be released on Diwali 2026.

Namit Malhotra wishes AR Rahman on his 59th birthday

Namit Malhotra also expressed his excitement about Rahman and Zimmer's upcoming collaboration in the highly anticipated film Ramayana. For the caption, he wrote "Celebrating the genius @arrahman and his big day today. Memories of my life are etched in his music and continue to remind me of my friends, my family, my country and my essence. May you be blessed with even greater divinity and SARGAM, to build a future of even greater music than you have in your past. Can’t wait to bring your magic together with @hanszimmer to the world… (sic)."

Fans react to Namit Malhotra's birthday tribute to AR Rahman

Social media users have reacted to Namit Malhotra's birthday for AR Rahman. One user wrote, "Greatest collab of all time (sic)." Another commented, "Legends will create history (sic)." The Instagram post has garnered more than 2 thousand likes and hundreds of comments so far.

Birthday wishes pouring in for AR Rahman

South superstar Ram Charan also wished AR Rahman with a heartfelt note, writing, "Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday May this year bring you great health, happiness, and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can’t thank you enough for the magic you’ve woven for #Peddi (sic)."

For the unversed, AR Rahman also composed music for Ram Charan's film Peddi, which is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2026. It also features Janhvi Kapoor in the key roles.

