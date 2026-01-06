Toxic new poster: Rukmini Vasanth wears high-slit gown, stuns as Mellisa in first-look from Yash's film The first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth's character Mellisa from Yash's Toxic was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Have a look here.

The makers of the Yash's highly anticipated film, Toxic, unveiled the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth's character Mellisa on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the Kannada action thriller is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2.

The caption of the post reads, "Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie (sic)." Read on for more details.

Rukmini Vasanth's first look as Mellisa is out

In the first-look poster, Rukmini Vasanth's character, Mellisa, is seen walking confidently through a narrow, crowded corridor. She is wearing a long-sleeve, dark teal gown with a high slit and accessorised her look with a clutch.

Social media users praised Rukmini Vasanth's first look. One user commented, "Rukku is entry (sic)." Another wrote, "I'm going to watch this movie only because of rukmini mam (sic)."

Kiara Advani reacts to Rukmini Vasanth's first look

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is also a part of Yash's film Toxic, gave a shoutout to Rukmini Vasanth's first look from the film. Taking to her Instagram story, she reshared the post and wrote, "Introducing @rukmini_vasanth in #ToxicTheMovie (sic)."

(Image Source : KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Toxic Movie: Who all are in Yash's film?

For the unversed, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, features a star-studded cast which includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and others in pivotal roles.

Rukmini Vasanth's work front

On the work front, Rukmini Vasanth was last seen in Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara: A Legend: Chapter 1. In the action thrilller, she played the role of Kanakavathi. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and others in key roles.

