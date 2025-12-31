Toxic new poster: Nayanthara's first look as Ganga from Yash's film unveiled on New Year's Eve The makers of Yash's upcoming film Toxic unveiled the first look of Nayanthara's character, Ganga, on social media on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

South superstar Yash is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Toxic, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Nayanthara from the film on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.

In the poster, Nayanthara's character Ganga walks forward through a casino entrance. She’s wearing a black outfit with a deep neckline and a high slit, paired with tall black boots and gloves.

Nayanthara's first look as Ganga unveiled on New Year's Eve

The makers shared the first look poster of Nayanthara on social media, writing, "Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie (sic)." In the first-look poster, Nayanthara can be seen holding a weapon in her hand. Besides her, several men can be seen standing in dark suits and hats. Take a look below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the new poster of Toxic featuring Nayanthara's character Ganga. One Instagram user commented, "Lady Superstar Nayanthara As Ganga Couldn’t get any bigger and better (sic)." Another added, "Every update feels like a festival (sic)."

Vignesh Shivan reacts to Nayanthara's first look from Toxic

Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan also reacted to Nayanthara's first look from Toxic. Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, "wow (sic)." Take a look below:

Screengrab taken from Vignesh Shivan's Instagram story.

Toxic: Cast and production details

Geethu Mohandas's directorial Toxic features a star-studded cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and others in main roles. The movie is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Notably, the film will see a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar part 2.

