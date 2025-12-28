Toxic: Huma Qureshi exudes gothic glamour as Elizabeth in first-look poster from Yash's film The makers of Yash's Toxic unveiled the first look of Huma Qureshi's character, Elizabeth, on social media on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The Kannada action thriller Toxic, starring Yash, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The makers have been treating fans by sharing the first look posters of the cast members, and on Sunday, they unveiled the first look of Huma Qureshi's character, Elizabeth, on social media.

The caption read, "Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie (sic)." For the unversed, the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and will witness a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 at the Indian box office.

Huma Qureshi's first look as Elizabeth from Toxic unveiled

In the first look poster, Huma Qureshi is seen dressed in an elegant black gown as her character Elizabeth. The background showcases a graveyard with tombstones and a statue of an angel, which adds a gothic and haunting atmosphere to the image.

Internet reacts to Huma Qureshi's first look from Toxic

Social media users quickly reacted to the poster and filled the comment section with their views. One user wrote, "Hollywood Vibes (sic)." Another added, "Wow amazing (sic)." One Instagram user praised the makers for all the posters from Toxic and called it 'top-tier international cinema.' The comment read, "Each and every posters stands tall at true Hollywood standards, matching the visual sophistication of top-tier international cinema (sic)."

Actress Kiara Advani re-shares Huma Qureshi's Toxic first look poster on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Introducing @iamhumaq as Elizabeth (oncoming fist emoji) #ToxicTheMovie (sic)."

(Image Source : KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Toxic: All you need to know

The Kannada film Toxic is written and directed by Geethu Mohandas, and according to details available on IMDb, it is set in a bygone era, exploring the coastal paradise of Goa. Besides superstar Yash, the film features Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth and others in key roles.

