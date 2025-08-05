Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro: AI-powered laptop that balances study, fun and mobility Samsung’s Galaxy Book5 Pro 16-inch is designed to meet the multitasking needs of modern students. With AI-powered tools, seamless device syncing, a vibrant touchscreen, and all-day battery life, it redefines how students manage academics, creativity, and campus life.

New Delhi:

The new Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro is not just another laptop in the market; it is claimed to be a smart productivity hub for students. The company says that the device connects effortlessly with other Galaxy devices, including smartphones and tablets, enabling the user to receive notifications, access mobile apps, reply to messages, and share files wirelessly.

Samsung’s Storage Share lets your phone act as a wireless USB drive, so you can access lecture recordings or files across devices without cables or cloud transfers.

Touchscreen, AI tools and natural workflow

With an intuitive touchscreen, students can highlight documents, annotate PDFs, and take notes just like they would on paper. The AI-powered ‘Circle to Search’ feature makes it easy to get instant information, just circle any text or object on the screen. Tools like AI Boost, backed by a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), help personalise your laptop experience by learning from your usage habits to optimise performance and streamline daily tasks.

Power that lasts through long study days

Battery life is crucial for students on the move, and the Galaxy Book5 Pro delivers up to 25 hours on a single charge. For those rushed moments, just 30 minutes of super-fast charging provides up to 35 per cent battery, which is enough for the next lecture or study session.

Despite packing high performance, it maintains a slim and light design, ideal for carrying between classes, libraries, or group projects.

Vibrant display for work and play

The Galaxy Book5 Pro features a stunning anti-reflective AMOLED display with 3K resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This ensures ultra-smooth visuals whether you're studying indoors or outdoors. The display adapts to brightness and reduces glare, making it perfect for long hours of work or streaming during breaks.

Built for students, powered by AI

Whether any student is working on assignments, managing a schedule, or attending virtual classes, the Galaxy Book5 Pro adapts as per the needs and requirements, basically, their lifestyle. It comes with features like Storage Share, AI Select, and an immersive display, and it offers an upgraded and connected college experience designed for India’s tech-savvy students.