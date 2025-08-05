Elista launches affordable QLED Google TVs with Dolby Audios: Price, features and more Elista has launched a new range of QLED Google TVs in the Indian market, offering premium visuals, built-in Google TV, HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Available in 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch models at a starting price of Rs 23,990.

New Delhi:

Elista, part of the TeknoDome Group, has expanded its Smart TV offerings in India by introducing a fresh line of QLED Google TVs. Available in 55-inch 4K UHD, 43-inch Full HD, and 32-inch HD screen sizes, this lineup brings cinematic picture quality and a connected home experience at accessible price points.

The launch reinforces Elista’s growing presence in India’s competitive consumer electronics market, where the company is challenging established brands by blending innovation and affordability.

Seamless Google TV experience with smart features

Powered by the Google TV interface, these TVs offer a personalised home screen, content from all major apps, and hands-free control through built-in Google Assistant. Chromecast support makes it easy to mirror your phone or tablet screen, while popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are preloaded.

Voice search and smart home integration help users enjoy a convenient entertainment hub without relying on extra devices.

(Image Source : ELISTA)Elista QLED Google TV

Stunning visuals and theatre-like audio

All three models feature QLED displays that deliver deeper contrast and richer colours. The 55-inch version supports 4K UHD resolution and HDR10, while the 43-inch and 32-inch models offer Full HD clarity. Select variants include a 48W built-in soundbar with Dolby Audio, offering immersive sound to match the visuals.

Their slim, bezel-less design blends well with any décor, making them a stylish addition to modern homes.

Connectivity and pricing details

Elista’s new QLED TVs come equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for faster streaming, along with 2 HDMI ports for easy connectivity to gaming consoles or external devices. Built-in Chromecast ensures seamless casting from your smartphone.

Pricing in India:

QLED 32-inch: Rs 23,990

QLED 43-inch: Rs 35,990

QLED 55-inch: Rs 69,990

These models are now available at leading retail outlets nationwide.

Elista’s growth plans

With a strong offline and online presence across India and markets like the UAE, Africa, and Asia, Elista plans to reach Rs 1,500 crore in revenue by 2026. Its manufacturing unit in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh, will further support “Make in India and for the World” goals as the brand grows in Smart TVs, appliances, and electronics.