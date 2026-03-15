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Irfan Pathan gives his take on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from team India ahead of IPL 2026

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about the success of Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and opened up on his absence from the Indian team as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is all set to kick off on March 28. Ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon last year’s finalists Punjab Kings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings were one of the top performers in the tournament, but they fell short in the final, losing the clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Ahead of the start of the new season, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about Punjab Kings’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite putting in some good performances in the IPL, Chahal has not been a part of the Indian team for quite some time. 

"He is the most successful bowler in IPL history, and he has not got to play for India on a regular basis. So, this thought will always be in his heart, and it should be as well for any player. Yuzi must also be thinking that he was doing commentary with us, and whenever (an active player) does commentary, the fans think that he must be leaving cricket," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

"Yuzi is fully focused, full ready for this IPL season, and he will look to improve on his performances, and he will step out on the ground to prove a point," he added.

Chahal’s numbers in the IPL

There is no doubt that Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. The star spinner has played 174 matches in the tournament so far, and he has managed to take 221 wickets to his name. 

It is worth noting that Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history; with the 19th edition of the tournament approaching, he will hope for another good season with Punjab Kings. 

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