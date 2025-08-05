WhatsApp bans over 98 lakh accounts in India for misuse and fake news WhatsApp has banned over 98 lakh Indian accounts in June 2025, citing misuse and the spread of misinformation. The action, as per Meta's latest compliance report, aligns with the Digital Media Ethics Code 2021.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has reportedly banned more than 98 lakh Indian accounts in June 2025, according to its monthly compliance report. The action was taken due to user misconduct, which includes the spreading of fake news, misinformation, and misuse of the platform.

Over 16,000 ban requests received in June 2025

WhatsApp received 16,069 specific requests to ban accounts, out of which it acted on all. Of the total banned accounts, 19.79 lakh were flagged through user reports. This large-scale crackdown comes under the Digital Media Ethics Code 2021, which mandates platforms to ensure transparency and safety.

In total, WhatsApp received 23,596 complaints in June, including queries related to account assistance, product issues, and safety concerns. The company acted on 1,001 accounts after evaluating these complaints, including 756 direct ban actions.

Three-stage abuse detection system in place

To maintain platform integrity, WhatsApp uses a three-stage abuse detection system. This includes monitoring during account setup, message sending, and evaluating user feedback, like blocks and reports. The system is designed to detect and act against spam, misinformation, and harmful behaviour.

Social media platforms are bound by compliance code

Under Indian regulations, all major social media platforms with over 50,000 users must publish monthly compliance reports. If a user believes their account has been wrongly banned, they can appeal to a government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee. However, WhatsApp maintains that most bans are based on clear misuse, and wrongful bans are rare.

