Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring major camera upgrades, faster charging in 2025 Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S26 Ultra with improved low-light camera capabilities, faster 60W charging, and a more powerful chipset. According to new leaks, the flagship will retain the 200MP main camera but upgrade to a larger f/1.4 aperture for brighter, sharper photos in low light.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is all set to receive a significant camera update along with more premium performance because of major enhancements, as per recent leaks. A popular tipster named @UniverseIce claims that while the smartphone will retain its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main shooter, it could get a larger f/1.4 aperture, which is a clear improvement over the f/1.7 aperture on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This update is expected to improve the low-light photography experience with the new device, which will offer brighter images, reduced ambient noise and a more natural bokeh effect for portraits. The wider aperture would also enable better depth of field and more detailed photos, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Camera setup: What to expect?

Apart from the upgraded primary sensor, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera with the megapixel, including:

50MP ultra-wide lens

12MP telephoto sensor

50MP periscope camera

This setup suggests Samsung will continue to focus on offering one of the most versatile and powerful camera systems on the market.

Performance and charging upgrades

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might come with two chipset options depending on the region. The European variants, on the other hand, are expected to run on Samsung’s upcoming 2nm Exynos 2600, while other regions, including India, may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, expected to launch in September 2025.

The smartphone is further expected to come packed with up to 16GB RAM, backed by a 5,500mAh battery, and further support 60W fast charging to the Galaxy Ultra lineup — a much-awaited upgrade by power users.

Display and build

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.9-inch display, possibly the largest yet in the series. It is also expected to retain IP68-rated water and dust resistance, keeping it durable for everyday and rugged use.