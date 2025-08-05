Google Pixel 10 series to launch on August 20, arriving in India on August 21: Details here Google has officially announced that the much-awaited Pixel 10 series—including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL—will launch globally on August 20, 2025, with the India release scheduled a day later on August 21.

New Delhi:

Google recently confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series. The news became official when the tech giant shared about the launch on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle- @madebyGoogle. The teaser also teased Apple’s delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence, and with this, they tried to encourage users by stating, ‘get outside your comfort phone."

Google's message hinted at a full-featured experience right from Pixel 10’s launch, in contrast to Apple’s staggered AI feature release.

India launch on August 21, Flipkart and Croma to sell

For Indian buyers, the new Pixel 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will be available from August 21 onwards- a day after the global launch.

The handset will likely be sold via popular e-commerce players like Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital, along with a dedicated microsite which is already live on the Google Store India page for launch alerts.

What to expect? AI, Android 16 and Google’s chip

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to run on Android 16 OS out of the box, featuring deep integration with Google’s own Gemini AI tools such as Pixel Studio and Screenshot Assistant.

All models of the latest lineup of Pixel are likely to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset with a Titan security chip for added protection.

Design, display and battery

The teaser further showcases a design which looks similar to the Pixel 9 series with a polished metallic back and camera visor.

Expected screen sizes include:

6.3 inches for Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro

6.8 inches for Pixel 10 Pro XL

A larger 6.5-inch cover screen may be seen on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

On the battery front, the sizes are expected to start from 5,000 mAh, while the major camera upgrades in handsets are unlikely in this generation.