Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in key Delhi visit ahead of UP polls, meetings with Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin next

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Saturday in a visit that assumes significance ahead of the UP assembly elections next year. During his Delhi visit, Adityanath is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The visit comes at a time when the BJP has stepped up its organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Yogi's Delhi visit and key meetings

Adityanath's Delhi visit is being seen as significant in view of the meetings lined up with the top BJP leadership. After meeting Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Shah and Nabin. However, there is no official word yet on the issues likely to be discussed in detail during these meetings.

The visit comes a day after Adityanath attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida alongside Amit Shah. Shah had inaugurated the fourth edition of the trade show on September 25.

UP seeks investment at international trade show

During the trade show in Greater Noida, Adityanath held round-table meetings with companies from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries. He invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh across sectors including defence, pharmaceuticals, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing.

Shah also highlighted the investment environment in Uttar Pradesh during the trade show and linked the state government's performance with improvements in law and order.

Organisation review with Nitin Nabin

Earlier this week, Adityanath and BJP national president Nitin Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparations in Meerut. The meeting covered preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, mandal and district levels. Nabin also interacted with party workers during the visit.

Against this backdrop, the proposed meeting between Adityanath and Nabin in Delhi is also being viewed in the context of the BJP's organisational activities in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP is conducting a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Uttar Pradesh from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life. Adityanath has already reviewed preparations for the campaign.

The campaign includes outreach to beneficiaries, social service initiatives, cultural programmes and activities aimed at involving young people.

Adityanath's Delhi visit comes as the BJP intensifies its organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party's focus includes strengthening its grassroots network, activating workers and improving coordination between the government and the organisation.

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