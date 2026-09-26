Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days as IMD issues red and orange alerts for heavy rains in Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from Saturday afternoon until Sunday in view of red and orange rain alerts issued for several districts of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop issued a letter to all district magistrates directing them to take necessary measures in their respective districts, keeping in mind the safety of pilgrims arriving from across India and abroad.

According to the letter, the pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve.

Weather alert in parts of Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for different parts of Uttarakhand for September 26 and 27.

On Saturday, a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. An orange alert is in place for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora, while Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri are under a yellow alert.

For Sunday, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar are under a red alert, while Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag have been placed under an orange alert. A yellow alert has been issued for Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.

Over 50 lakh pilgrims visit Char Dham this year

The number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand's Char Dham shrines has crossed the 50-lakh mark this year. According to official figures, around 50.87 lakh devotees have visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri so far.

The figure also includes around 3.26 lakh pilgrims who visited Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district as of Wednesday.

Badrinath recorded the highest footfall with 17.47 lakh pilgrims, followed by Kedarnath with 15.03 lakh, Gangotri with 7.95 lakh and Yamunotri with 7.13 lakh.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19 and is expected to continue until November, with the portals of the four shrines closing on different dates as winter sets in.

The pilgrimage, particularly the Kedarnath route, has faced repeated disruptions during the monsoon due to heavy rain, landslides and other weather-related incidents.

Earlier this week, the Yatra was halted for more than two days after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath trekking route. The pilgrimage resumed on Tuesday after the route was cleared.

The Yatra has picked up pace in September, with an average of around 13,000 pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines daily over the past few days.

The pilgrimage has recorded more than 50 lakh visitors annually over the past two to three years.

Also Read:

Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra running smoothly; miscreants spreading rumours will face action: CM Dhami