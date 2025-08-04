Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 set to launch on August 7: New Maps, weapons and more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 set to launch on August 7: New Maps, weapons and more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update is set to go live on August 7, 2025. This update brings a host of new content, including fresh maps, futuristic weapons like Gorgofex, new game modes, and the return of the iconic operator Sims.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 Image Source : Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone sea
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Call of Duty is back with a power-packed update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5, launching on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST (which is 9:30 PM in India). After receiving a decent response to Season 4, the franchise is all set to revive its momentum with a rich lineup of content, which claims to re-energise its loyal fanbase.

Return of Sims and fresh multiplayer maps in the game

One of the most talked-about additions in the upcoming season 5 of COD is the return of Sims- one of the most iconic and ruthless operators from the Call of Duty franchise. 

Also, players will be getting a chance to explore two new maps:

  • World Motor Dynasty (WMD): A high-action battlefield
  • Jackpot: It is inspired by Black Ops 4's Casino map and offers a fast-paced combat environment

These maps are designed to enhance strategic gameplay and cater to both close-quarters and long-range combat styles.

Futuristic weapons join the arsenal

Season 5 introduces a mix of futuristic and classic weapons:

  1. Gorgofex – a powerful sci-fi weapon built to counter zombie threats
  2. PML 5.56 – a new tactical rifle
  3. ABR A1 – a burst assault rifle
  4. Gravemark .357 – a deadly revolver that will be released mid-season
  5. Boxing Gloves – a fun yet brutal melee option for close combat

Exciting new and returning game modes

This season will see the arrival of several new multiplayer modes:

  • Cranked Moshpit
  • Snipers Only
  • Aim High

Returning with enhancements are:

  • Blueprint Gunfight
  • Ransack
  • Cranked Demotion

Warzone gets two exclusive modes

For Warzone fans, two new exclusive game modes are launching:

  • Deadline – a race-against-time format
  • Stadium Resurgence – packed with fast-paced action in a confined map

With new weapons, game modes, maps and the nostalgic return of Sims, Season 5 looks like a major rebound for Call of Duty. Whether you're into fast-paced gunplay or tactical team modes, this update has something to offer every gamer. 

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch set for August 8: AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 and LED backlights

Online trading scam: Why Indians keep falling for it and how to stay safe

ChatGPT conversations found on Google? OpenAI removes feature amid privacy concerns
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section
Call Of Duty Gaming Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\