Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 set to launch on August 7: New Maps, weapons and more

Call of Duty is back with a power-packed update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5, launching on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST (which is 9:30 PM in India). After receiving a decent response to Season 4, the franchise is all set to revive its momentum with a rich lineup of content, which claims to re-energise its loyal fanbase.
Return of Sims and fresh multiplayer maps in the game
One of the most talked-about additions in the upcoming season 5 of COD is the return of Sims- one of the most iconic and ruthless operators from the Call of Duty franchise.
Also, players will be getting a chance to explore two new maps:
- World Motor Dynasty (WMD): A high-action battlefield
- Jackpot: It is inspired by Black Ops 4's Casino map and offers a fast-paced combat environment
These maps are designed to enhance strategic gameplay and cater to both close-quarters and long-range combat styles.
Futuristic weapons join the arsenal
Season 5 introduces a mix of futuristic and classic weapons:
- Gorgofex – a powerful sci-fi weapon built to counter zombie threats
- PML 5.56 – a new tactical rifle
- ABR A1 – a burst assault rifle
- Gravemark .357 – a deadly revolver that will be released mid-season
- Boxing Gloves – a fun yet brutal melee option for close combat
Exciting new and returning game modes
This season will see the arrival of several new multiplayer modes:
- Cranked Moshpit
- Snipers Only
- Aim High
Returning with enhancements are:
- Blueprint Gunfight
- Ransack
- Cranked Demotion
Warzone gets two exclusive modes
For Warzone fans, two new exclusive game modes are launching:
- Deadline – a race-against-time format
- Stadium Resurgence – packed with fast-paced action in a confined map
With new weapons, game modes, maps and the nostalgic return of Sims, Season 5 looks like a major rebound for Call of Duty. Whether you're into fast-paced gunplay or tactical team modes, this update has something to offer every gamer.