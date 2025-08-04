Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone season 5 set to launch on August 7: New Maps, weapons and more Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update is set to go live on August 7, 2025. This update brings a host of new content, including fresh maps, futuristic weapons like Gorgofex, new game modes, and the return of the iconic operator Sims.

New Delhi:

Call of Duty is back with a power-packed update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5, launching on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST (which is 9:30 PM in India). After receiving a decent response to Season 4, the franchise is all set to revive its momentum with a rich lineup of content, which claims to re-energise its loyal fanbase.

Return of Sims and fresh multiplayer maps in the game

One of the most talked-about additions in the upcoming season 5 of COD is the return of Sims- one of the most iconic and ruthless operators from the Call of Duty franchise.

Also, players will be getting a chance to explore two new maps:

World Motor Dynasty (WMD): A high-action battlefield

Jackpot: It is inspired by Black Ops 4's Casino map and offers a fast-paced combat environment

These maps are designed to enhance strategic gameplay and cater to both close-quarters and long-range combat styles.

Futuristic weapons join the arsenal

Season 5 introduces a mix of futuristic and classic weapons:

Gorgofex – a powerful sci-fi weapon built to counter zombie threats PML 5.56 – a new tactical rifle ABR A1 – a burst assault rifle Gravemark .357 – a deadly revolver that will be released mid-season Boxing Gloves – a fun yet brutal melee option for close combat

Exciting new and returning game modes

This season will see the arrival of several new multiplayer modes:

Cranked Moshpit

Snipers Only

Aim High

Returning with enhancements are:

Blueprint Gunfight

Ransack

Cranked Demotion

Warzone gets two exclusive modes

For Warzone fans, two new exclusive game modes are launching:

Deadline – a race-against-time format

Stadium Resurgence – packed with fast-paced action in a confined map

With new weapons, game modes, maps and the nostalgic return of Sims, Season 5 looks like a major rebound for Call of Duty. Whether you're into fast-paced gunplay or tactical team modes, this update has something to offer every gamer.