Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch set for August 8: AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 and LED backlights Infinix GT 30 5G+ is set to launch on August 8, and it comes with gaming features like a 144Hz AMOLED display, LED backlighting, shoulder triggers and other AI tools and a powerful Dimensity 7300 processor.

New Delhi:

Infinix, one of the popular smartphone brands in India with a specific lineup that focuses on the gaming community, is gearing up to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone. To be named as ‘GT 30 5G+’, in the Indian market, the device will be launched on August 8. The phone follows the recently launched GT 30 Pro and continues the company’s focus on gamer-centric design and hardware. With key specifications already revealed, the GT 30 5G+ promises to be a compelling option for budget gamers.

Cyber Mecha-inspired design and new colour variants

The GT 30 5G+ will retain the Cyber Mecha 2.0 LED design, featuring a distinctive back panel with white LED lights. Unlike the GT 30 Pro, which had RGB lighting on one variant, all three GT 30 5G+ colour variants—Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White—will come with white LEDs.

The backlights support three modes: Breathe, Meteor, and Rhythm, which can be customised for over 10 scenarios such as gaming, incoming calls, and notifications.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix GT 30 5G+

GT shoulder triggers return with more Customisation

Infinix is also bringing back the GT shoulder triggers, which are touch-sensitive buttons placed on the right side of the phone. These can be assigned to in-game controls or even repurposed for camera shutter, video playback, and quick app launches—a great addition for power users and gamers alike.

High-end display and hardware for gaming

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display will also offer up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, making it suitable for both gaming and outdoor use.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage—similar to what’s offered in the iQOO Z10R and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Android 15-based XOS 15 with AI features

The GT 30 5G+ will run XOS 15 based on Android 15, featuring AI-powered tools like:

Circle to Search

AI Call Assistant

AI Writing Assistant

AI Magic Voice Changer (ideal for games and voice chats)

Expected price and competition

Though Infinix has not yet announced the price officially, it is expected that the new GT 30 5G+ will be priced under Rs 20,000, making it a strong contender against phones like the CMF Phone 2 Pro and Poco X6 Pro in India’s budget gaming phone segment.