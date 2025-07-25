Microsoft lays off 9000 people due to H-1B visa backlash: Satya Nadella defends the move Satya Nadella has addressed the recent backlash over the company's 9000 layoffs and allegations of prioritising H-1B visa workers. In an internal memo, he claimed overall headcount remains ‘relatively unchanged’ despite job cuts.

New Delhi:

Following the criticism from US Vice President JD Vance regarding Microsoft's use of the H-1B visa system amid thousands of job cuts, CEO Satya Nadella responded with an internal memo to employees today. Nadella acknowledged the paradox of letting go of employees while Microsoft achieves record profitability and expansion in AI.

Nadella emphasised that the ‘overall headcount is relatively unchanged,’ which further suggested that the layoffs were more about restructuring than downsizing. Nadella described the decision to cut jobs as ‘the most difficult we have to make’, calling it a painful but necessary step to remain competitive and future-ready.

What is the H-1B Visa System?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa which is issued by the United States government. This visa enables the companies to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations- especially in fields like technology, finance, engineering and healthcare.

To qualify, the job must typically require a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the employer must sponsor the worker.

This visa system is widely used by some leading tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and more, which helps to fill the skill gaps with international talent.

AI push and record profits amid belt-tightening

Microsoft has laid off at least 9,000 employees this year, with 2,000 reportedly let go due to underperformance and the rest impacted by AI-related restructuring. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s stock soared past USD 500 for the first time, and its net income has reached USD 75 billion across the last three quarters.

The company has also poured $80 billion into AI infrastructure and plans to share Q4FY25 results on July 30. Nadella assured that these investments reflect Microsoft’s dynamic business model and evolving production functions aimed at scaling innovation.

H-1B Visa allegations and government scrutiny

The layoffs triggered fresh debate on Microsoft's H-1B visa practices, especially after JD Vance questioned how the company could justify foreign worker visa filings while cutting American jobs. According to reports, Microsoft filed over 6,000 H-1B visa applications since October 2024, raising concerns among lawmakers and employees.

Some laid-off H-1B workers claimed they received removal notices even before their 60-day grace period ended. However, Microsoft supporters argued the company simply renewed existing employee visas and did not replace fired workers with new foreign hires.

Echoes of 2023 layoff controversy return

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced criticism over mass layoffs. A similar backlash followed job cuts in 2023, when the company failed to adequately address employees’ concerns. Nadella’s recent memo appears aimed at improving communication this time around, even as Microsoft continues to walk a tightrope between innovation and accountability.