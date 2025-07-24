Realme 15 5G series launching Today: Price, features and specifications revealed Realme is set to launch its new Realme 15 5G Series in India today, July 24, featuring two models: the Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G. These smartphones are expected to introduce significant upgrades in display, performance, and camera capabilities, featuring AI-powered enhancements.

Realme 5 5G series is set to debut in the Indian market today (July 24) at 7 PM IST. The new series succeeds the Realme 14 Pro 5G lineup, which was launched earlier this year, in January. As per the official posts made by the company, it has been tipped that the company will be unleashing two new models under the series- Realme 15 5G and the more powerful Realme 15 Pro 5G. Both devices will come with AI-backed camera and editing features as a key highlight.

Expected pricing and availability in India

The Realme 15 5G is expected to launch at a price between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. It will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green colour variants.

Meanwhile, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a leaked box price of Rs 39,999, but it is likely to be available for around Rs 35,000 at launch. This model will come in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

Both models are expected to be sold via Realme India’s official store and Flipkart.

Realme 15 series: Specifications (Expected)

Both devices under the series are said to come with 6.8-inch AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. The display will further be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and offer a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and support several AI-powered camera tools such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party. For gamers, it brings GT Boost 3.0, Gaming Coach 2.0, and AI Ultra Control.

The Realme 15 5G, on the other hand, will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. Both models are expected to run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Camera and video capabilities

The Realme 15 5G will feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup, while the Realme 15 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera system with a Sony IMX896 sensor and OIS. Both front and rear cameras on the Pro variant are expected to support 4K video recording at 60fps, offering a flagship-level imaging experience.