Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer: Here's what happens after Will gets new powers in Vol 1 'Sorcerer' episode The Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer teases major twists following the explosive events of Volume 1, especially after Will Byers discovers new powers in the ‘Sorcerer’ episode. Seen yet?

The trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 is here, giving fans a glimpse of the action and twists in store. Stranger Things 5, the final season of the series, is being released in three parts - Volume 1 released on November 27 with four episodes, Volume 2 is slated for release on December 26 with three episodes, and the finale episode will stream on January 1, coinciding with the New Year.

Now, the trailer of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 offers a glimpse of all the adventure in store for the kids of Hawkins.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer

The trailer starts from where it left the audience in the fourth episode of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 titled Sorcerer. It shows how the saviours of Hawkins face bigger challenges as they unite to destroy Vecna forever. Steve and Dustin find their way back into each other's lives. "You die, I die", they say to each other. Eleven and Kali found each other in Volume 1. They will join forces to get to Vecna. David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers is torn between her motherly emotions and new threats from Vecna and his Demogorgons. "Everything we have ever assumed about the upside down has been dead wrong," read the caption on Netflix. Take a look:

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2: When and where to watch, episode names

You can watch Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 on December 26 at 6:30 am IST on Netflix. The three episodes that will be released as a part of its second volume are titled:

Episode numbers Episode names Episode 5 Shock Jock Episode 6 Escape From Camazotz Episode 7 The Bridge

The eighth episode marks the finale of the series. Titled The Rightside Up, it will have a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

