Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Series Review: Hawkins and its protectors return with high stakes as endgame begins Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 delivers a high-stakes, emotionally charged return to Hawkins as the final battle begins to take shape. Read our full review of the first four episodes here.

Movie Name: Stranger Things 5 Volume 1

Critics Rating: 4/5

Release Date: November 27, 2025

Director: The Duffer Brothers

Genre: Sci-fi horror drama

When Vecna tried to get inside Max’s (Sadie Sink) mind in the upside-down world, she fought it with love and goodness. She ran, and ran till she could, with Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill playing in the background. And she did succeed, somewhat. El (Millie Bobby Brown) reduced Vecna to ashes (with history involved) after a nail-biting fight. But is he really gone? Or is he preparing to return with harsher ambitions? All that is answered in the final season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Story

While much remains to be uncovered, the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 bring back the same hype and momentum as the previous four seasons. The new series dates back to the first season, when Will Buyers was held captive by the Mindflayer. And now, we finally know what happened to him in the Upside Down world in the cold November of 1983.

The scene then moves forward to November 3, 1987, where the Buyers and the Wheelers have temporarily taken refuge together. They are preparing for a bigger mission, one that starts with ‘The Crawl’, as the episode name suggests. As the silent protectors of Hawkins return to the screen, we are cleverly taken into how their worlds have changed individually, yet united by one mission: to destroy Vecna forever.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1: Character development

Hawkins is now in a state of partial quarantine. The military has taken over, so as the Demogorgons who now roam around freely, ripping everyone apart in their vicinity. New character arcs are introduced while the ones who were always there are trying to make peace after all they have lost (and won).

Nancy (Natalie Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Neaton) and Steve (Joe Keery) are still reeling with their unresolved personal camaraderie, while being united for their ultimate goal. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) still wears Hellfire T-shirts, is often bullied at school, and is grappling with Eddie’s death. Once referred to as the most fun character in his group, he is now subdued by the harsh realities of life.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) almost lost Max once. He is terrified of losing her all over again. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven have their moments, but the first four episodes don’t hover around the topic so much. Mostly because she has a life-and-death fight in front of her - to finish Vecna’s very existence from the face of the earth. Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) and El’s foster father-daughter relationship, followed by his individual character development, is also one of the highlights of the show.

Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) hold their own. Will Buyers (Noah Schnapp) continues to remain one of the most important characters of the final season.

What works for Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

The Duffer Brothers very cleverly joined the missing pieces of the past seasons in the finale chapter. Going by how the show is progressing so far, the smallest of doubts from the past seasons don’t go unanswered in Stranger Things 5. From the dark red and grey strobe tempo of the Upside Down world to a stark contrast of the ‘normal’ world, we now understand why the makers took three years to conclude the finale season.

There are moments when you’d feel that aren’t adding up. But then it’s Stranger Things - when have things added up anyway?

What doesn’t work for Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

There are certain elements of the show which we feel are too extraneous. Some bits also feel relaxed, especially when we feel it isn’t needed. But it won’t be fair to categorise it as a shortfall, especially since the remaining episodes are yet to be dropped.

However, one point worth noting is how the characters - whom we once saw playing board games and riding bicycles as kids - now feel slightly off as twenty-somethings doing teenage-type things. The action and screenplay may distract you from it at times, but it can’t be completely overlooked.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1: Final Verdict

One can shout from the rooftops, stating that Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 has lived up to its hype, and there honestly can’t be any counter to this. The show, the characters, the suspense, the tension, build up from the word go - making it a fitting finale to the world of Hawkins. The rest is left for the remaining episodes - three of which are to be released on December 25, and the finale episode on December 31.

We give Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, 4 out of 5 stars.

Also read: Is Stranger Things season 5 available in Tamil and Telugu on Netflix? Know here

Latest Entertainment News