Is Stranger Things season 5 available in Tamil and Telugu on Netflix? Know here

Netflix's most awaited show, Stranger Things Season 5's volume one has released on the OTT platform. The season that features 8 episodes will be released in three parts and the first part which features first 4 episodes is out on Netflix now.
The show that has seen a massive fan following in the last 9 years in coming to an end with it's fifth and final season. May be that's why the makers have released Stranger Things Season 5 in 25 languages and three of these are Indian languages. But is it any Southern lingo? Let's find out.
Stranger Things Season 5 is out in 25 languages
Stranger Things Season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix in 25 international languages with three Indian tongue and those are: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The show that has been shot in English languages is available in following languages on the OTT giant.
- English (Original)
- Telugu
- Tamil
- Hindi
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Canadian French
- Czech
- European Spanish
- Filipino
- French
- German
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Polish
- Russian
- Spanish
- Thai
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Vietnamese
Stranger Things: Story so far
Set in the 1980s town of Hawkins, Stranger Things follows a group of kids whose lives change after Will Byers mysteriously disappears and a girl (Eleven) with supernatural abilities, Eleven, emerges from a secret government lab. What begins as a missing-child case expands into a years-long battle against creatures from the Upside Down, a parallel world connected to Hawkins. As the kids grow up, friendships are tested, families are pulled into danger, and a larger threat, Vecna, reveals the true scale of the crisis.
Across four seasons, the show blends nostalgia, horror and emotion, leading to a high-stakes final confrontation in Stranger Things Season 5 as El and his group will be seen taking on Vecna in the last fight.
