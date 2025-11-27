Is Stranger Things season 5 available in Tamil and Telugu on Netflix? Know here

Advertisement
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol.1 has finally arrived on Netflix, streaming in 25 languages — including three Indian ones: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As the final season begins its endgame, the first four episodes are now live worldwide.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers Image Source : Netflix India
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
New Delhi:

Netflix's most awaited show, Stranger Things Season 5's volume one has released on the OTT platform. The season that features 8 episodes will be released in three parts and the first part which features first 4 episodes is out on Netflix now.

The show that has seen a massive fan following in the last 9 years in coming to an end with it's fifth and final season. May be that's why the makers have released Stranger Things Season 5 in 25 languages and three of these are Indian languages. But is it any Southern lingo? Let's find out.

Stranger Things Season 5 is out in 25 languages

Stranger Things Season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix in 25 international languages with three Indian tongue and those are: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The show that has been shot in English languages is available in following languages on the OTT giant.

  1. English (Original)
  2. Telugu
  3. Tamil
  4. Hindi
  5. Brazilian Portuguese
  6. Canadian French
  7. Czech
  8. Brazilian Portuguese
  9. Canadian French
  10. Czech
  11. European Spanish
  12. Filipino
  13. French
  14. German
  15. Hungarian
  16. Indonesian
  17. Italian
  18. Japanese
  19. Polish
  20. Russian
  21. Spanish
  22. Thai
  23. Turkish
  24. Ukrainian
  25. Vietnamese

Stranger Things: Story so far

Set in the 1980s town of Hawkins, Stranger Things follows a group of kids whose lives change after Will Byers mysteriously disappears and a girl (Eleven) with supernatural abilities, Eleven, emerges from a secret government lab. What begins as a missing-child case expands into a years-long battle against creatures from the Upside Down, a parallel world connected to Hawkins. As the kids grow up, friendships are tested, families are pulled into danger, and a larger threat, Vecna, reveals the true scale of the crisis. 

Across four seasons, the show blends nostalgia, horror and emotion, leading to a high-stakes final confrontation in Stranger Things Season 5 as El and his group will be seen taking on Vecna in the last fight.

Also Read: Stranger Things cast then vs now: How the stars have transformed as the new season drops

