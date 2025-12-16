Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on OTT: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's romantic film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is set to make its OTT debut. Here's all you need to know about the OTT release date, box office collection, and more.

New Delhi:

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a box office hit. The film was well-received by the audience, and it went on to cross Rs 100 crore during its box office run. For those who couldn't watch the film in theatres, there's good news.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat releases on Netflix, making it a perfect mid-week watch for fans. The film's digital release coincided with actor Harshvardhan Rane's birthday on December 16.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on OTT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to release on Netflix on December 16, almost two months after its release in theatres on October 21. An official confirmation from Netflix on the release date is awaited.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: How much did the film earn at the box office?

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film earned Rs 78.98 crore (nett) in India and Rs 110.27 crore worldwide. India TV, during an exclusive interaction with the team of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, spoke about the film, box office collection and whether there would be a Part 2. Watch the interview here:

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Cast and crew

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. Kunaal Vermaa, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra and DJ Chetas were in charge of the film's music. The background score is composed by John Stewart Eduri, and the film is helmed by Milap Zaveri.

Harshvardhan Rane plays politician Vikramaditya Bhonsle, and Sonam Bajwa is actor Adaa Randhawa. The film's supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr Randhawa, and Rajesh Khera as Raheja.

Also read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan and Sonam’s tragic love story is gripping | Watch