How India’s UPI became the world’s most used digital payment system

India has become a global leader in real-time digital transactions, and UPI is at the heart of this success. According to the IMF, UPI powers over 50 per cent of the world’s instant digital payments, making it the most used real-time payment platform globally. In June 2025 alone, UPI handled Rs 24.03 lakh crore worth of transactions, marking a 32 per cent growth when compared to last year (2024).

Why does UPI work so well?

Launched in 2016 by NPCI, UPI lets users link multiple bank accounts at single platform, and send money instantly using just a UPI ID- without sharing any personal bank details to the reciever. Its interoperability across different apps and banks has made it popular among users and businesses alike. QR payments, 24x7 availability, and in-app support make it accessible even in rural areas.

India’s UPI leads the global digital payment movement

UPI by the numbers

18+ billion transactions per month 491 million users and 65 million merchants 675 banks integrated 85 per cent of India’s digital payments via UPI

What makes UPI so powerful?

India’s strong digital foundation has enabled UPI’s success:

Jan Dhan Yojana: 55.83 crore bank accounts Aadhaar: 142 crore digital identities 5G Network: 4.74 lakh base stations Cheap Data: From Rs 308/GB (2014) to Rs 9.34/GB (2022) Mobile reach: 116 crore users

Indians are using UPI in their daily lives, just to ease the transaction, and it has no bar, so from transferring Re 1 to making big transactions is not troublesome. UPI helps in:

Instant money transfers Unified access to all bank accounts Quick QR code payments at local shops Bill payments, phone recharges, donations Cashless and secure transactions

UPI’s global expansion

India’s digital payment wave is spreading beyond borders. UPI is now active in the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. France marked UPI’s debut in Europe, and India is working to expand it to BRICS nations.

India’s digital payments powerhouse is just getting started

India’s rapid UPI growth marks a new era of digital dominance in the global financial ecosystem. With its robust infrastructure, widespread adoption, and expanding international reach, India is no longer just a participant but a leader shaping the future of digital finance. As more nations look to adopt or collaborate with India’s UPI model, it’s clear that the country’s tech-driven innovation is setting the gold standard for real-time digital payments worldwide.