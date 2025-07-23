Instagram adds Auto Scroll for Reels: What is it and how to activate it? Instagram is rolling out a new Auto Scroll feature for Reels, making it easier for users to enjoy content without swiping manually. The feature, currently testing on iPhones, will soon be available on Android devices.

New Delhi:

Instagram, an instant photo and short video sharing platform, is reportedly testing an Auto Scroll feature for its users. The new feature will let users enjoy Reels in a continuous, hands-free mode. Once the feature is enabled, the application will automatically play the next Reel without needing any manual swipe — perfect for multitaskers or passive viewing.

Alongside this, the platform has added support for a 3:4 vertical photo format for its users, and is testing more features like AI editing tools and personalised feed controls.

How to enable auto-scroll on Instagram?

Activating Auto Scroll is simple:

Open any Reel

Tap the three dots in the bottom right corner

Select ‘Auto Scroll’ from the options

After that, Reels will start to scroll automatically, offering a seamless experience, without any need to repeatedly touch the screencreen of your phone.

New 3:4 Vertical photo format introduced

Another major update is that Instagram is now supporting a 3:4 photo aspect ratio, expanding beyond the previous 1:1 and 4:5 formats. This change better suits modern smartphone cameras and provides creators with more screen space. It applies to both single-image posts and carousels.

More Features Being Tested

Instagram is working on additional features to boost user experience, including:

AI-powered editing tools for quick photo and video tweaks

Smarter search functions to help users find content faster

Customised feed controls for a more tailored experience

These updates are part of Meta’s plan to keep Instagram engaging and competitive with apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

With features like Auto Scroll, expanded photo formats, and AI-powered tools on the horizon, Instagram is focusing on making the app more convenient and personalised for users. Whether you're a content creator or just love binge-watching Reels, these updates aim to enhance your overall Instagram experience — hands-free and hassle-free. Keep an eye out, as these features are expected to roll out to more users in India soon.