Government bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT, for violating content laws The Indian government has banned 25 OTT platforms, including ULLU and ALTT, for violating laws related to obscene and indecent content. ISPs have been directed to block access to these apps across India.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reportedly directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to 25 OTT apps and websites across India. In a significant move to curb the spread of obscene and pornographic material online, popular platforms like ULLU, Big Shots App, ALTT and Desiflix have been taken down due to content violations.

Action taken for objectionable content on 25 OTTs

According to a report which was filed by Storyboard18, the MIB discovered that these stated platforms were displaying objectionable advertisements and pornographic content- which was violating multiple Indian laws. The ministry issued an official notification for mandating ISPs to restrict access to these apps and websites within the Indian geography.

Here is the list of banned OTT apps

ALTT ULLU Big Shots App Jalva App Wow Entertainment Look Entertainment Hitprime Feneo ShowX Sol Talkies Kangan App Bull App Adda TV HotX VIP Desiflix Boomex Navarasa Lite Gulab App Fugi Mojflix Hulchul App MoodX NeonX VIP Triflicks

Why do these apps need to be banned after all this time?

As per MIB invoked Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, the band has been implemented to justify the action of the government.

These laws prohibit the publication and transmission of sexually explicit content and the indecent representation of women.

Intermediaries are also under scrutiny

The government has also emphasised Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, which states that intermediaries like platforms and ISPs to lose their safe harbour protections if they fail to remove or disable access to unlawful content after being notified.

This move further reflects the government's ongoing efforts, which claim to ensure the digital platforms remain compliant with Indian laws and do not promote any content that could be considered indecent or harmful to the views, especially to minors and vulnerable audiences, who already have access to the platform.