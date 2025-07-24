Instagram gets safer for Indian teenagers: Meta adds new DM and Block features Teens will now see warning tips before chatting in DMs and get more context about the users they're messaging. Meta is also introducing easier block-and-report options, while adult-run accounts for kids will receive stricter safety settings to prevent online abuse.

New Delhi:

Meta, a leading name to head a number of soucal media platform is making Instagram safer for teenagers by adding two major features to the direct messaging (DM) section. Now, when a teenager is about to chat with someone, even if both follow each other, Instagram will show safety tips. These reminders ask the user to check the account's profile carefully and not to share anything if something feels wrong.

Furthermore, Instagram will now display the month and year when the other account was created at the top of the chat. This change is meant to help teens better identify suspicious or potentially fake accounts, especially those used by scammers.

Quick Block and Report option introduced

Meta has also improved the way teenagers can protect themselves from unwanted interactions. If a teen wants to block someone in the chat, Instagram will now show a “Block and Report” button in one step. Earlier, blocking and reporting had to be done separately. This small update allows teens to both end and report bad experiences more easily.

Adult-managed child accounts get stricter controls

Meta is extending teen safety protections to adult-managed accounts that feature children. These are typically run by parents or talent managers on behalf of children under 13. Such accounts will now get access to Instagram’s strictest safety settings by default, including:

Tighter message controls

Hidden Words filter to block offensive comments

Updated safety alerts at the top of their Instagram feed

Meta clarified that while adults can run accounts for kids, if the child is found operating the account themselves, it will be deleted.

Focus on online safety for India’s young Instagram users

With India being one of Instagram’s largest markets, this move is expected to significantly improve the online experience for teenagers and children. As young users increasingly engage with social media, Meta’s new features aim to create a safer, age-appropriate space, especially for Indian families navigating digital platforms.