Russia to replace WhatsApp with MAX App: Putin pushes officials to use state-controlled alternative Russia is planning to phase out WhatsApp for government use by introducing its messaging app called MAX. Developed by state-owned VK, MAX is expected to become mandatory for officials from September 1. The app gives authorities full control over user data and raising concerns over surveillance.

New Delhi:

Russia has intensified its efforts to cut down reliance on foreign tech platforms, especially with the US. In its latest move, it is reported that the nation is working on replacing WhatsApp with a new state-owned messaging app named ‘MAX’. This app will be used by the government for internal communication (prioritising safety and security).

Why is Russia banning WhatsApp?

The Russian government has labelled Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook, as an ‘extremist organisation’ following the Ukraine war. With WhatsApp being used daily by nearly 68 per cent of Russians, the government now wants the officials to move to a local alternative for national security reasons.

What is the MAX app?

MAX is a messaging app developed by VK Company, the same organisation behind VK Video (Russia's YouTube rival). Interestingly, VK was founded by Pavel Durov, who also created Telegram.

However, unlike Telegram or WhatsApp, MAX app is reportedly gives the government full access to user data- including microphones, cameras, contacts, location and files. It is said to run in the background by using deep system access, by raising serious privacy concerns.

When is the switch happening?

President Vladimir Putin has ordered all his Russian officials to switch to the MAX app by September 1, 2025. The law also seeks to block foreign apps from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Privacy concerns around MAX

Experts and critics worry that MAX will be used to tighten government surveillance. Reports have claimed that the app behaves like spyware, sending personal data directly to VK servers linked with Russian intelligence services.

Will WhatsApp and Telegram be banned?

There are increasing signs that WhatsApp may be banned entirely in Russia. Telegram, although Russian in origin, is also under scrutiny for not fully complying with local data laws.

This move follows previous actions by Russia, such as slowing down YouTube and banning Instagram and Facebook.