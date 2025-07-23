Vi Launches 5G services in Jaipur with unlimited data on Rs 299 plan: Details Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services in Jaipur starting tomorrow. This move is part of Vi’s broader plan to expand 5G across 23 cities in India. Customers using 5G-enabled smartphones can access unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of India’s leading telecom service providers in the country, has expanded its 5G network reach to Jaipur. Starting from today (July 23), Vi customers in the city will be able to experience next-generation mobile internet on their 5G-compatible smartphones. This rollout is a part of Vi’s 5G expansion strategy that will cover 23 cities and 17 priority telecom circles.

Enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans from Rs 299

As part of its introductory offer, the leading telecom company is reportedly offering unlimited 5G data for users on the recharge plans which are available at a starting price of Rs 299. These kind of plans will enable the customers to enjoy high-definition video streaming seamlessly, along with online live gaming, real-time cloud access and faster download speed (even for heavy files to download long movies), without any hassle.

Vi partners with Ericsson for a superior 5G experience

To ensure a strong and efficient 5G experience in Jaipur, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy energy-efficient and AI-powered infrastructure. The use of Self-Organising Networks (SON) helps in automatically optimising network performance for better coverage and reduced congestion.

Shailendra Singh, Operations Director at Vodafone Idea, said, “As we launch Vi 5G in Jaipur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Pink City. With our next-gen 5G and robust 4G network, we aim to provide an enhanced experience to our users.”

Upgraded 4G services across Rajasthan

Post its Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) last year (2024), Vi has also enhanced its 4G network across Rajasthan. Key improvements include:

Deployment of 900 MHz spectrum across 2700+ sites for stronger indoor coverage

Expansion of 2100 MHz spectrum capacity at 2000+ sites

Addition of 2100 MHz spectrum to over 2500 sites

These upgrades reflect Vi’s commitment to delivering consistent and high-speed connectivity to both urban and rural users in the state.