Struggling to dry your clothes during the monsoon? These handy tech tools could help If you are struggling to dry your clothes during the monsoon, then here are some handy tech tools and appliances which could be bought easily in the Indian market and could save you time and energy.

New Delhi:

The monsoon season in India certainly brings a refreshing break from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings new challenges to every household, especially when it comes to laundry. With frequent rain showers, high humidity and cloudy skies, drying washed clothes becomes a frustrating task. Damp clothes take forever to dry, leaving behind a musty smell (which compels you to wash them yet again, to get rid of that smell) and adding extra pressure to your daily routine.

But there are smarter machines which will help you get this trouble sorted, no matter if you are stuck indoors while the rain pours heavily, but with household gadgets, life becomes simple and workable. We bring to you a number of handpicked a list of smart gadgets that could make your washing and drying clothes hassle-free, and not a challenge.

1. Dehumidifier:

Ideal for metro cities with high humidity, like Mumbai or Chennai, a dehumidifier helps absorb excess moisture from the air indoors. This not only speeds up the drying process for clothes but also keeps your home fresher and mould-free. Brands like Philips and Origin offer compact models suitable for Indian households.

2. Electric Heated Drying Rack:

If you don’t have space or budget for a dryer, a heated drying rack is a smart alternative. Available on platforms like Amazon India, these racks use mild heat to dry clothes quickly and safely, perfect for small apartments or rainy day emergencies.

3. Portable Clothes Dryer (Foldable/Zip Models):

Popular in many Indian homes, these foldable electric dryers come with a zip cover and warm air blower. They’re lightweight, easy to assemble, and effective even in tight spaces. Brands like Hilton, Inalsa, and Lifelong offer affordable options.

4. Washing machine

The most common and essential machine, found in almost every working person’s household- a washing machine, could save you time and energy both. You can opt for a fully automatic or semi-automatic machine.

In monsoon, when drying clothes is the major concern, there semi automatic machine may save you from wasting so much water. Brands like Samsung, Huawei, Elista comes with machines, which have the apability to consume less power, and deliver more essential work.

Machines like Elista EEWM-95-WL, Haier, Samsung are offering machines under Rs 20,000, would could act like a good investment for the long run.

5. Dryer Balls:

These small, reusable balls are a great accessory if you already own a tumble dryer. They help reduce drying time and naturally soften fabrics—available from Indian e-commerce platforms in sets of wool or rubber types. Eco-conscious and budget-friendly.

6. Tumble Dryer (For large households):

For those with frequent or heavy laundry loads, a dedicated tumble dryer is still the fastest solution. Brands like Bosch, IFB, and LG offer models specifically designed for Indian conditions, and they can now be found in many mid-range homes due to increasing affordability.

These gadgets are perfect for keeping your clothes fresh and dry through the monsoon, while saving you hours of waiting and re-washing.