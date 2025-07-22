Smart Locks: Are they really safe? Here are 5 surprising uses you didn't know Smart locks are becoming popular in Indian homes for convenience, remote control, and enhanced safety. But are they truly secure? And how else can they help beyond just locking doors? Here are 5 lesser-known benefits of smart locks, how they work, and whether you should consider installing one.

New Delhi:

Today’s the time when most of the family members are living independently. Parents are staying back at home, whereas children are living in different cities, making their own lives, and are busy building careers. So, the security of elders as well as youngsters, who are living alone, becomes a key concern. Here, the smart lock concept of locking homes has gained popularity over the years, and why?

Smart Locks claim to give an extra layer of security and come with several features bundled. But many users are still unaware of the concept of having a smart lock at their homes. So, in this article, we will let you know about the smart locks, how they work, if it is secure and some surprising features you aren’t aware of.

What are smart locks, and how do they work?

Smart locks are digital locking systems for your homes and offices, which can let you unlock your doors by using a smartphone, fingerprint, PIN code or even voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Some smart locks could further be managed remotely via mobile apps, enabling users to lock or unlock their doors from anywhere.

Are smart locks safe enough for Indian homes?

While smart locks use strong encryption and are harder to break physically, they still rely on internet connectivity. This means there are risks of hacking that come up (as we live in the digital world), and if your Wi-Fi is unsecured or the passwords are weak.

Choosing a reputable brand, updating firmware regularly, and using two-factor authentication can make smart locks much safer.

5 Surprising uses of smart locks you may not know

Auto-Lock for forgetful moments: Smart locks can automatically lock after a set time, which reduces the risk of leaving your door open. Give temporary access to guests or house help: In case you are out, you could easily give access to your visitors for a limited period. You could easily generate one-time or scheduled digital keys for friends, delivery personnel or other domestic help. Track who comes and goes: Today, when you are mainly in offices, you must be able to track activity logs, so you know who is entering your household and when—great for parents or landlords. Remote control while travelling: If you are travelling and there is a senior citizen at home, then you could easily unlock your home for trusted visitors from your smartphone itself. Voice unlock via Smart assistants: Users who have installed a smart lock could ‘unlock the door’ to their voice assistant (with secure confirmation) for hands-free entry.

Should you buy a smart lock for your home?

If you are a tech-savvy and value convenience, then a smart locks are worth considering. They are ideal for apartments and gated communities in India, where regular deliveries and domestic help coming-in is a common task. But always combine them with good digital hygiene for best security.