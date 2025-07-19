BSNL’s budget recharge: Unlimited calling, 2GB/day, and free OTT access under Rs 250 BSNL introduces Rs 249 prepaid plan with a 45-day validity, unlimited calling, 2GB daily data and OTT access. The plan is targeted at users switching to BSNL from other telecom operators and comes alongside the company’s network expansion with 1 lakh new 4G/5G towers.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) has introduced a pocket-friendly recharge plan for those who are travelling for pilgrimage. This plan will cost Rs 249, and further offer is exclusive to customers porting their number from other telecom networks to BSNL. Announced via BSNL Rajasthan’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the plan includes 45 days' validity with unlimited voice calls, national roaming, 2GB daily high-speed data, and 100 SMS per day.

The post says, "BSNL has different affordable mobile tariff plans to suit your various needs within your budget. You can enjoy high-speed internet by joining #BSNL4G services through the Rs. 249/- entry plan. You may contact the nearest retailer or BSNL Consumer Centre for a new SIM, Port-in to BSNL (MNP) or upgrade your old BSNL 2G/3G SIM to #4G."

Free OTT access with the BiTV app

This plan also includes free access to BSNL’s BiTV OTT app, which offers over 400 live TV channels and content from various OTT platforms at no extra cost. BSNL users also benefit from the ongoing offer to upgrade 2G/3G SIMs to 4G/5G SIMs for free, ensuring a smoother experience on BSNL's upgraded network infrastructure.

Special Yatra SIM for Amarnath Pilgrims

Alongside its new Rs 249 plan, BSNL has also introduced a special Yatra SIM priced at Rs 196 for pilgrims heading to the Amarnath Yatra. This SIM provides 15 days of validity and ensures that pilgrims can stay connected with their families during the spiritual journey. The initiative is another example of BSNL’s commitment to providing affordable connectivity solutions across India.

So, if you are looking for an affordable recharge plan packed with data, unlimited calls, OTT entertainment and nationwide roaming, then BSNL’s new Rs 249 recharge offer is worth considering. Also, with the company expanding its 4G/5G network and launching special services like the Yatra SIM for pilgrims, BSNL is stepping up to provide better connectivity and value.

Lastly, do not forget to upgrade your SIM and make the most of these offers today.