Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched under Rs 18000 with 7 years of updates: Features, availability and more Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F36 5G in India, featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, powerful Exynos 1380 chipset, triple rear cameras, and several AI-based features, including Circle to Search and Gemini Live.

New Delhi:

Samsung announced to launch a new budget smartphone under the price tage of Rs 19,000. Named as the Galaxy F36 5G, the device will be available for purchase from July 29 onwards from Flipkart and via Samsung’s online store. The device will be available in two variants- 6GB RAM and 128GB model for Rs 17,499. The higher-end comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 18,999.

Display and performance

The new Galaxy F36 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is further protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 SoC It is paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU The device includes two variants of RAM: 6GB and 8GB For storage, it comes with two options- 128GB and 256GB, which could be expanded further via a microSD card.

A vapour chamber ensures efficient thermal management during heavy gaming and multitasking.

Camera setup and AI features

The triple rear camera setup includes:

50MP main sensor with OIS and 4K video recording 8MP ultra-wide sensor 2MP macro lens

On the front, it comes with a 13MP front camera and also supports 4K video recording.

AI tools like Circle to Search, Gemini Live, AI Edit Suggestions and Object Eraser are also available, which makes the phone a good choice for creative users and for social media enthusiasts.

Software and battery

The Galaxy F36 5G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, with 6 years of OS updates and seven years of security patches, a big win for long-term users.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, which includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

With its blend of premium design, AI features, strong display and software support, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G stands out as a compelling mid-range smartphone under Rs 20,000. It’s aimed at users who want future-ready performance, stylish looks, and smart AI tools — all backed by Samsung’s long-term software commitment.

The Galaxy F36 5G will come in three colour variants- Coral Red, Luxe Violet and Onyx Black, all come with a premium leather-textured back panel for a comfortable and stylish grip.