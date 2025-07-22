Don't want an iPhone? 5 premium smartphones under Rs 1.5 lakh with cutting edge features

Not everyone wants to join the iPhone crowd, and that’s perfectly okay, especially when the Android world offers equally premium, futuristic and powerful smartphones. From foldable form factors to top-of-the-line camera performance, several flagship devices launched in 2024 and 2025 give stiff competition to the iPhone in both innovation and design. If you're planning to spend around ₹1.5 lakh but want something other than an iPhone, here are 5 premium Android smartphones worth considering in India right now.
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (2025)
Price in India: Rs 1,59,999 (Available below Rs 1.5 lakh with offers)
- It comes with 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED 2X inner display, 6.3-inch cover screen
- Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- Comes with S Pen support
- Has a water-resistant design
- Backed by a 4400mAh battery with fast charging
- Has premium multitasking and Flex Mode features
It is claimed to be a powerful phone-tablet hybrid for multitasking, editing, and more, further self-appreciated as the best of all the foldable in 2025 (as promoted by the company itself).
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (2025)
Price in India: Rs 1,09,999
Another smartphone which caught my eye, but I do not know if it could last for a year, because with my personal experience with Flip4, the screen broke off in 7months only, compelling me to change and spend a huge amount on replacing the display along with a screen-guard. But besides, it comes with some decent features like:
- It comes with a compact clamshell foldable design
- It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB RAM
- It has a 3.9-inch larger cover display with full app usage
- Supports a 50MP main camera with better low-light performance
- Backed by a long-lasting battery with AI-based optimisation
Perfect for those who love a stylish, compact premium phone with flagship power.
3. Vivo X200 Pro (Expected July–August 2025)
Expected Price: Rs 94,999 (yet to be confirmed)
The smartphone is yet to be launched, but the specs are officially out, and it is there on the official website of the company:
- It comes with a ZEISS-powered quad camera system with a periscope lens
- 1-inch Sony sensor with excellent night photography
- It supports a Curved AMOLED 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor
- Vivo’s V3 imaging chip for professional photo quality
Vivo's X-series is now among the best for mobile photography and AI video editing.
4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (2025)
Price in India: Rs 99,999
This foldable smartphone is said to be the best in this range and comes with impressive features like:
- 4.0-inch largest external display on a flip phone
- Powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor
- Features a 165Hz AMOLED main display, which is capable of delivering smooth animations
- Protected by an IPX8 water resistance
- Comes with a premium vegan leather build
If nostalgia and style matter — along with high performance — this is a great alternative to the Flip6.
5. OnePlus Open (2024)
Price in India: Rs 1,39,999
Not much talked about, but we must state that this foldable from OnePlus looks really premium with a vegan leather-like back panel. The fold phone from the company has been co-developed with Hasselblad and is claimed to be light and compatible, with multi-spatial speakers.
- It comes with a book-style foldable with minimal creases
- Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 16GB RAM
- Hasselblad triple camera with flagship-level sensors
- Backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Lightweight design under 240 grams
You do not have to go the iPhone route to get a top-end smartphone in 2025. Whether you prefer a foldable form factor, pro-level photography, or a sleek flagship with standout features, these premium Android smartphones give you a rich experience under Rs 1.5 lakh.
With aggressive offers, exchange bonuses, and festive deals in India, you might even grab these at lower effective prices. Stay tuned to Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma for exclusive discounts on these powerful alternatives.
