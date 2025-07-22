WhatsApp for Windows now looks like web version: Here's what changed WhatsApp has reportedly replaced its native Windows app with a web-based version in the latest beta update. This means users will now see a user interface similar to WhatsApp Web, requiring Microsoft Edge for proper functioning.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platform which have billions of users worldwide, has surprised the Windows users with an upgraded update. The messaging platform has replaced its native Windows app with a web-based version in its latest beta update. This change wil laffect those using with the beta version from the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp Beta for Windows: What’s new?

As per the reports, when users update to the new beta, they will be logged out of the existing account and will be asked to relink their account. Once the setup is completed, the app on the desktop (on Windows) will show the same interface as WhatsApp Web, instead of the older desktop design.

WhatsApp Web View replaces the native app

The new version has been designed using Microsoft Edge WebView2, meaning it will work like a browser version inside an app. While it supports all the WhatsApp features like Channels, Status and Communities, it may also use more system resources than the older native app, the reports further claim.

This move has been made as a part of a trend by Meta, which earlier downgraded the Messenger app for Windows. Now, both Messenger and WhatsApp on desktop behave more like their web versions.

What users should know about the new upgrade of WhatsApp?

You will be needing the latest version of Microsoft Edge installed on your PC/laptop for WhatsApp to work properly, with the updated version. The new version will not have Windows design elements and may feel like using WhatsApp Web in a browser only. So far, the updated app interface is available for the beta testers, but a full rollout could be expected anytime soon (timelines unspecified). There’s no update on whether the new feature will be brought into the MacBooks, but a lot of experts have stated that the change might be adopted and integrated into the macOS.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has also rolled out a dedicated iPad app with a split-screen layout, enhancing usability on tablets.