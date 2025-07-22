Advertisement
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Limited offer for limited time

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for July 22. These time-limited codes can unlock exclusive in-game rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and more.

Garena Image Source : Free Fire
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max players, it’s time to level up! New redeem codes for July 22 are now live, offering a chance to unlock premium in-game rewards — completely free. From limited-edition outfits to weapon skins, loot crates, and diamonds, these codes can give you an edge in the battle arena. However, time is of the essence — these codes are only valid for a short period and limited to 500 redemptions per code. So, make sure you redeem them before they expire.

Free Fire Max codes for the day:  July 22 (active) 

Here are the confirmed working codes for today, as reported by InsideSport:

  1. FFRPXQ3KMGT9  
  2. FVTXQ5KMFLPZ  
  3. FFNFSXTPQML2  
  4. RDNAFV7KXTQ4  
  5. NPTF2FWXPLV7  
  6. FFDMNQX9KGX2  
  7. FFMTYQPXFGX6  
  8. FF6WXQ9STKY3  
  9. FFRSX4CYHXZ8  
  10. FPSTX9MKNLY5  
  11. XF4S9KCW7KY2  
  12. FFCBRX7QTSL4  
  13. FFSGT9KNQXT6  
  14. FFYNCXG2FNT4  
  15. FPUSG9XQTLMY  
  16. FFEV4SQPFKX9  
  17. FFPURTXQFKX3  
  18. FFNGYZPPKNLX7  
  19. GXFT9YNWLQZ3  
  20. FFKSY9PQLWX5  
  21. FFNFSXTPVQZ7  
  22. FFM4X9HQWLM5  

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Follow these steps to unlock your rewards:

  1. Visit the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, VK, X (Twitter), or another supported platform.
  3. Paste the code into the input box and confirm.
  4. Once redeemed, the rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Note: Gold and diamond rewards are credited instantly to your Free Fire Max account.

What can you unlock?

By using these redeem codes, players stand to receive:

  1. Rebel Academy outfits
  2. Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  3. Diamond Vouchers
  4. Rare cosmetic upgrades & emotes
  5. Temporary power-ups to boost performance

These rewards not only enhance the look of your character but can also help give you a strategic advantage in battle.

Players need to act fast for redeeming these given codes, as they will last for limited uses only. Each code has a shelf life of 500 usage, by players pan India and once the limit is hit, they will expire for the day. Hence, players will have to wait until tomorrow, to get the new set of codes.

