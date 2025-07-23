GTA 6 at 60 FPS? Only PS5 Pro may unlock the ultimate gaming experience GTA 6 may run at 60 FPS only on the PlayStation 5 Pro, according to recent leaks. While standard PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to stick with 30 FPS at launch, Sony is reportedly working with Rockstar to optimize the game exclusively for its upcoming high-end console.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is far from over, with its expected release still a year away. However, new revelations about the game's performance are creating a buzz among fans. After Trailer 2 revealed details about characters Jason and Lucia—GTA's first female protagonist—more technical insights have emerged that could significantly impact your console-buying decisions.

GTA 6 to run at 60 FPS- But only on PS5 Pro

While past GTA titles on consoles launched at just 30 fps, a new leak suggests that GTA 6 may break the trend—but only on the PlayStation 5 Pro. According to industry leaker Detective Seeds on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games is actively working with Sony to optimise GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro, potentially enabling 60 frames per second gameplay on the upgraded console.

This would mark the first time a GTA title offers console players a performance mode comparable to high-end gaming PCs at launch. The game is expected to release in May 2026, and PS5 Pro could offer multiple graphical settings similar to what Xbox did with Forza Horizon 5.

Why not PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Surprisingly, the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X may not offer 60 fps at launch. While no official word has come from Rockstar or Sony, this shift hints that Sony wants to give gamers a reason to upgrade to the PS5 Pro, expected to be launched before GTA 6’s release window.

GTA 6-Themed PS5 Pro console incoming?

There’s also speculation around a limited-edition GTA 6-themed PS5 Pro, given the close collaboration between Sony and Rockstar. Although unconfirmed, this wouldn't be the first time a console manufacturer releases a themed version of their flagship model for a major game.

Should you wait to upgrade?

If these leaks turn out to be true, serious GTA fans may want to hold off on buying a new console until the PS5 Pro officially launches. However, since the information is based on unconfirmed leaks, it’s best to stay tuned for updates from Rockstar or Sony.