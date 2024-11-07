Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

Promate, a global leader in mobile and IT accessories has launched its newest power bank in the Indian market, named the Neo-10. The laptop is ultra-compact and comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh. It offers impressive fast-charging capabilities with a sleek and portable design.
The powerbank is available in black and grey, but the Neo-10 is now available on Amazon for Rs 2,000, with a complete 2-year warranty. Here is our quick review.
Design: Sleek, compact, and durable
The Neo-10 comes with a very compact and elegant design. It has a premium design, nearly half the size of traditional power banks which are available in the market- making it easy to carry in a simple pocket or sling bag.
It features a stylish black or grey finish and includes a durable fabric braided cable handle, making it both elegant and easy to carry. The real-time LED display on the device shows the exact battery percentage, adding a practical touch to its aesthetic.
Features: Multi-device fast charging
Equipped with an in-built 30W fast charging capability, with USB-C cable and a 30W Power Delivery USB-C port. The Neo-10 is smart enough to handle fast charging for both smartphones and smartwatches.
The powerbank also includes a 2.5W smartwatch charging cable, making it a versatile solution for modern users with multiple devices.
The advanced safety features protect against over-charging and overheating, ensuring secure and efficient charging every time.
Performance: Fast, safe and reliable
The Neo-10’s 30W fast-charging capability allows for quick power-ups, while its lithium-ion battery ensures efficiency and durability. The power bank itself recharges rapidly with a 30W input power, ensuring it’s always ready for the next charge. Designed with today’s tech-savvy consumer in mind, it delivers a dependable performance ideal for on-the-go charging.
Verdict
Overall, under the budget of Rs 2,000, the Promate Neo 10 is an impressive choice for those who are looking for a small and compact device. The powerbank promises to deliver a balanced international quality standard to Indian consumer needs.
