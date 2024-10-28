Marshall Emberton III Review: What a bluetooth speaker!

I recently reviewed Marshall Emberton III, a small yet powerful speaker from the company which could be said as a power-packed device. The new speaker is priced at Rs 17,999, and it offers great sound quality in a stylish design, making it an ideal companion for music lovers on the go.
I reviewed the device for an entire month, and here is my detailed review to let you know if this speaker is worth the hype and money or not.
Design: Classy, compact and cute
Marshall Emberton III is a small palm-sized speaker, with a faux leather finish, coupled with the iconic gold Marshall logo on the speaker mesh. It certainly looks and feels premium without any second thought.
The speaker has mesh on both sides- front and back, which hints at its stereophonic sound capabilities. The controls are for the Bluetooth speaker- it is given on the top with a gold toggle button in the centre which is used for volume adjustment and skipping tracks, while the side features a red LED strip that indicates the battery status.
There are also separate power and pairing buttons, which makes it easy to use.
The best part about this speaker is the compact size- making it highly portable, and the design makes sure that the company maintain its aesthetic appeal.
Whether it is placed on a living room shelf or carried for an outdoor tour, like a road trip or camping, the Emberton III is a perfect and easy-to-carry machine which will certainly gain some gaze.
Sound delivery: Impressive for its size
You must not underestimate this machine, as it comes in a small size, but is great at delivering music. The Emberton III delivers impressive sound and could be a good machine for a house party or a rooftop party with 3-4 friends.
Its stereophonic capabilities will let you fill the room with sound, which will create a rich and immersive audio experience.
This speaker could be paired with the exclusive app from the company “Marshall app” which is available on both- iOS and Android stores. You can also switch between different EQ presets Marshall Signature Sound, Push for extra bass, and Voice for clearer deliverables.
The Marshall Signature Sound is particularly powerful, offering a balanced experience from highs to lows.
I tried all kinds of numbers- heavy metal, rock, pop, and Punjabi dance mix, and all were great on this little piece of musical wonder.
Overall, the speaker was capable of maintaining a well-balanced sound profile, to ensure that the bass delivers the best vibrations along with -lastinger the mids and highs.
Battery Life: Long-lasting and reliable
This one is another standout feature of the Marshall Emberton III. The battery lasts for days without any need to charge again. On a full charge, the speaker is capable of delivering around 30 hours of playtime, making it perfect for long trips or extended listening sessions at home.
Also, the speaker is dust and waterproof, so you can take it on your outdoor trip without any trouble.
While the speaker has an in-built microphone for making calls, it’s not a feature most users will want to rely on for important conversations, as calls through a speaker tend to lack privacy.
Verdict: Worth the price
At Rs 17,999, the Marshall Emberton III offers excellent value for those who are looking for high-quality sound in a very handy design. It is compact, looks very aesthetic, and is easy to carry anywhere anytime.
Certainly a fantastic pick for both indoor and outdoor use as it comes with dust and waterproofing. Also, the battery could be long-lasting and has iconic Marshall branding, this speaker is a great investment for anyone who loves music without too much audio tampering.
Hence, if you are looking for a reliable Bluetooth speaker with a premium feel, this one is hard to beat.
