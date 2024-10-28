Marshall Emberton III Review: What a bluetooth speaker!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Marshall Emberton III Review

I recently reviewed Marshall Emberton III, a small yet powerful speaker from the company which could be said as a power-packed device. The new speaker is priced at Rs 17,999, and it offers great sound quality in a stylish design, making it an ideal companion for music lovers on the go.

I reviewed the device for an entire month, and here is my detailed review to let you know if this speaker is worth the hype and money or not.

Design: Classy, compact and cute

Marshall Emberton III is a small palm-sized speaker, with a faux leather finish, coupled with the iconic gold Marshall logo on the speaker mesh. It certainly looks and feels premium without any second thought.

Image Source : INDIA TVVery easy to carry and handle

The speaker has mesh on both sides- front and back, which hints at its stereophonic sound capabilities. The controls are for the Bluetooth speaker- it is given on the top with a gold toggle button in the centre which is used for volume adjustment and skipping tracks, while the side features a red LED strip that indicates the battery status.

Image Source : FILEController

There are also separate power and pairing buttons, which makes it easy to use.

The best part about this speaker is the compact size- making it highly portable, and the design makes sure that the company maintain its aesthetic appeal.

Image Source : INDIA TVMarshall Emberton III Review

Whether it is placed on a living room shelf or carried for an outdoor tour, like a road trip or camping, the Emberton III is a perfect and easy-to-carry machine which will certainly gain some gaze.

Sound delivery: Impressive for its size

You must not underestimate this machine, as it comes in a small size, but is great at delivering music. The Emberton III delivers impressive sound and could be a good machine for a house party or a rooftop party with 3-4 friends.

Its stereophonic capabilities will let you fill the room with sound, which will create a rich and immersive audio experience.

Image Source : INDIA TVMarshall Emberton III

This speaker could be paired with the exclusive app from the company “Marshall app” which is available on both- iOS and Android stores. You can also switch between different EQ presets Marshall Signature Sound, Push for extra bass, and Voice for clearer deliverables.

Image Source : INDIA TVGrid

The Marshall Signature Sound is particularly powerful, offering a balanced experience from highs to lows.

I tried all kinds of numbers- heavy metal, rock, pop, and Punjabi dance mix, and all were great on this little piece of musical wonder.

Overall, the speaker was capable of maintaining a well-balanced sound profile, to ensure that the bass delivers the best vibrations along with -lastinger the mids and highs.

Battery Life: Long-lasting and reliable

This one is another standout feature of the Marshall Emberton III. The battery lasts for days without any need to charge again. On a full charge, the speaker is capable of delivering around 30 hours of playtime, making it perfect for long trips or extended listening sessions at home.

Image Source : INDIA TVPower input

Also, the speaker is dust and waterproof, so you can take it on your outdoor trip without any trouble.

Image Source : FILEMarshall Emberton III

While the speaker has an in-built microphone for making calls, it’s not a feature most users will want to rely on for important conversations, as calls through a speaker tend to lack privacy.

Image Source : INDIA TVFaux leather finish

Verdict: Worth the price

At Rs 17,999, the Marshall Emberton III offers excellent value for those who are looking for high-quality sound in a very handy design. It is compact, looks very aesthetic, and is easy to carry anywhere anytime.

Certainly a fantastic pick for both indoor and outdoor use as it comes with dust and waterproofing. Also, the battery could be long-lasting and has iconic Marshall branding, this speaker is a great investment for anyone who loves music without too much audio tampering.

Hence, if you are looking for a reliable Bluetooth speaker with a premium feel, this one is hard to beat.

