Delhi government to roll out Ayushman Bharat on April 5, 'poorest of poor' to get priority Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, priority will be given to Delhi’s poorest families, including those under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households.

The central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was not implemented in Delhi by the previous AAP government, will now roll out on April 5. The recently formed BJP government in the National capital is implementing the scheme to improve healthcare infrastructure. Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the poorest families in Delhi will get priority under this scheme.

The Delhi government will issue health cards first to those who need them the most. As per the health minister, the government aims to enroll one lakh people by April 10. The beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households will be considered first.

Records will be maintained digitally

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all the records of the patients will be maintained digitally. This will ensure better monitoring and management. Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, "The Ayushman Bharat scheme must be implemented swiftly after the MoU is signed. Efforts will be made at the ground level to ensure that the most vulnerable sections of society benefit."

Beneficiaries under Antyodaya Anna Yojana to get priority

Singh said, "We will first issue the cards to those who need them the most, including beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households. After that, we will expand the distribution further."

The AAY is a government scheme launched in 2000 to provide highly subsidised food to the poorest families. Under this scheme, after identifying the “poorest of the poor” families within the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, the government allows them to purchase up to 35 kilograms of rice and wheat at highly subsidized rates- Rs 3 per kilogram for rice and Rs 2 per kilogram for wheat.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched by the Central government as per the recommendation of the National Health Policy 2017. The scheme includes Ayushman Arogya Mandir, critical care blocks, integrated diagnostic facilities, PMJAY and the National Digital Health Mission.

In the Budget, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was promised a huge amount. The scheme will receive Rs 2,144 crore, expanding insurance coverage for Delhi residents to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh being borne by the city government. BJP-led government allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector -- an increase of Rs 4,208 crore from the Rs 8,685 crore budgeted by the AAP in FY 2024-25.