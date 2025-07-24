Google I/O Connect India 2025: 8 Indian Startups Showcase AI Innovations with Gemini and Gemma At Google I/O Connect India 2025 held in Bengaluru, eight Indian startups showcased cutting-edge applications developed using Google’s AI models—Gemini and Gemma. From translation tools and video creation to e-commerce and edtech solutions.

Google held its I/O Connect India 2025 event in Bengaluru, spotlighting AI advancements made by Indian developers and startups. Eight Indian startups demonstrated their latest innovations using Google’s Gemini and Gemma models.

Sarvam leads with an open-source translation tool

AI startup Sarvam introduced Sarvam-Translate, an open-source tool built on Gemma 3. This tool supports long-form translations across all 22 Indian languages and processes over 1 lakh translation requests weekly. It also powers Samvaad, a multilingual conversational AI platform.

CoRover’s BharatGPT caters to 1 billion users

CoRover has created multilingual customer chatbots using Google’s Gemini model via the Cloud AI Stack. Their AI, BharatGPT, has reportedly served 1 billion users and powered over 20 billion interactions across 25,000+ enterprises.

Invideo, Entri, and Nykaa Integrate Gemini

Invideo is revolutionising video creation by using Imagen 4 and Veo 3 to turn text prompts into full-length videos.

Entri, an edtech platform, uses Gemini in its Teacher Assistant and Interview Coach tools—features accessed by over 91% of users for career support in Indian languages.

Nykaa, on the other hand, employs Chrome’s multimodal API with Gemini to offer visual search, allowing users to click a photo and discover similar fashion items online.

Comics, Reels, and Webtoons get AI boost

Dashverse and Toonsutra have brought storytelling and visual content into the AI era. Dashverse's tools—Dashtoon Studio and Frameo—use Gemini, Veo 3, and Lyria 2 to create AI comics and cinematic reels. Their apps now serve over 2 million users.

Toonsutra combines Gemini 2.5 Pro and Lyria 2 to craft Indian-language webcomics with voices and music, while using Veo 3 to animate comic panels into dynamic visuals.

Google deepens commitment to Indian AI startups

Google also unveiled the second cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator: Apps, with 20 Indian AI startups selected. Since its inception, over 230 Indian startups have benefited from Google’s accelerator programmes, cementing India’s growing dominance in the global AI space.