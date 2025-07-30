Hide WhatsApp chats on Google Chrome within minutes: Quick guide Logged into WhatsApp on desktop/laptop, and people peeking in your chats? Now, you can hide and blur private WhatsApp chats by using a simple Chrome extension. This quick guide will help you set up everything you need to protect your privacy while using WhatsApp Web on Google Chrome.

As many more people are working from different locations with their laptops or at the office on their desktops, privacy on WhatsApp Web becomes a major concern. Whether you are at home, in a cafe, in an office, or somewhere public, your private chats are easily readable. But worry not, as there are a number of tools available which will help to free you from the worries of someone keeping an eye on your chats. An existing Chrome extension is available with the capacity to blur and hide personal chats when using WhatsApp Web.

Download ‘Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web’ on Chrome

Just like your mobile apps that provide privacy features, there are browser extensions for PC users, too. Here's how you could get started:

Open Google Chrome on your laptop or desktop. In the Chrome Web Store, search for "Privacy Extension for WhatsApp Web". Click on Add to Chrome from the top right corner. Once added, the extension will automatically integrate into your browser.

This tool can work with both operating systems- Windows and macOS. Also, they are completely free to use, so anyone can easily download it.

Steps to hide personal WhatsApp chats

After installing the extension, follow these easy steps:

Restart your browser after adding the extension. Open a new Chrome tab and type WhatsApp Web. Log in by scanning the QR code with your phone. Once logged in, the extension will activate. You will now see options to blur or hide chats — just toggle as per your preference.

With just a few clicks, your WhatsApp chats will appear hidden or blurred, making them unreadable to anyone nearby.

Extra privacy, just a click away

This extension is considered to be a great tool for professionals, students and anyone who uses WhatsApp on shared screens or publicly. It gives you peace of mind by adding an extra layer of privacy to your chats, means, all without affecting your regular messaging experience.