JioFiber, AirFiber users: JioPC that turns any screen to desktop launched with 1-month free trial JioPC is a virtual desktop platform based on the Ubuntu Linux distribution. It operates via the company's set-top box, along with a keyboard and mouse.

New Delhi:

Jio has today launched its JioPC service for JioFiber and AirFiber users. The newly launched service is a cloud-based virtual desktop platform that enables AI-ready computing. It can turn any screen into a computer, allowing users to access PC features without any upfront investment. The service comes with zero maintenance and no lock-in period. JioPC plans start at Rs 599 per month and offer many benefits. Here are all the details you need to know.

JioPC plans and availability

JioPC is available to all JioFiber and AirFiber users in India. The starting plan is priced at Rs 599 per month, while the Rs 999 plan offers two-month access to the service.

Jio is also offering 6-month and 12-month plans with additional benefits. The 6-month plan, priced at Rs 2,499, provides access to the service for 8 months. The 12-month plan, priced at Rs 4,599, offers 15 months of service.

JioPC features

The JioPC is a cloud-based desktop service that operates via Jio's set-top box and requires a keyboard and mouse for input. It allows users to access AI tools, popular applications, and more via the JioPC app. Users will also get free access to Adobe Express design and editing tools with this service.

The service runs on Jio's servers, providing access to an Ubuntu Linux distribution with a quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage. It also offers protection from malware and viruses with network-level security.

How to use JioPC

Power on your Jio Set-Top Box and go to the Apps section.

Launch the JioPC app and click ‘Get Started’.

Plug in your keyboard and mouse.

Sign in using your linked contact number, or enter details to register.

Log in and start using your cloud computer instantly.

