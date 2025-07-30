Smartphones launches scheduled for August 2025: Pixel 10 series, Vivo V60, and more August 2025 is set to be an exciting month for smartphone buyers in India, with major brands like Google, vivo, OPPO, Samsung, and Redmi preparing to launch new models. From premium foldables to budget 5G options, here’s a look at the top phones arriving this month.

August 2025 is set to be an exciting month for the smartphone industry, as a number of new devices will be unleashed by the leading tech brands like Google, OPPO, Samsung, Vivo, and Redmi. These brands are working towards launching the new smartphone models- from premium foldables to budget 5G handsets. Here is a look at the top smartphones which are set to arrive in the coming months.

Google Pixel 10 series

Google’s Pixel 10 lineup has been scheduled for August 20, is expected to include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The standard models may feature 6.3-inch displays, while the Pro XL could sport a 6.8-inch panel. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main foldable display.

Battery capacities range from 4,700 mAh to 5,015 mAh, and the price range is expected to be between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,79,999.

Vivo V60 and Y400 5G

Vivo is set to launch the V60 on August 12 with a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED 1.5K display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 6,500 mAh battery, and 90W fast charging. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000.

The vivo Y400 5G, expected on August 4, will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, and 90W fast charging. It may be available in two variants: Rs 24,999 (for the 128GB storage variant) and Rs 26,999 (for the 256GB storage variant).

OPPO K13 Turbo Series

Expected to launch sometime between August 15 and 20, the upcoming OPPO K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are likely to come with 6.8-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and 1.5K resolution. The base model might be powered by the Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Pro variant could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Prices may start around Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A17 5G soon, as its support page has gone live in India. The phone may come with a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP camera with OIS, and run on Android 15 out of the box.

Redmi 15C may arrive below Rs 15,000

Although not officially confirmed, the Redmi 15C is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch 120Hz LCD screen, Helio G81 chipset, 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. If launched in August, it may be priced under Rs 15,000.