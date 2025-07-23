Apple introduces AppleCare One to protect your iPhone, iPad, more for small monthly payment The AppleCare One plan offers several additional features not included with AppleCare+. Customers can cover up to four devices with this new plan.

Apple has launched a new service plan called AppleCare One. The newly launched plan is designed to cover multiple Apple products under a single plan. With this new offering, Apple customers will receive comprehensive service and support from Apple experts for all their enrolled devices.

AppleCare One covers all the benefits of AppleCare+, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage like drops and spills, 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, and battery coverage. A significant enhancement is the expansion of theft and loss protection beyond iPhone to also cover iPad and Apple Watch.

AppleCare One pricing

AppleCare One is priced at $19.99 (around Rs 1,700) per month. Customers can add additional devices at any time for $5.99 (around Rs 500) per month per device. The pricing for AppleCare One remains consistent regardless of the specific products covered. The means that a customer can enroll their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for the same base monthly fee. The plan is currently available in the US and India availability is still not announced.

Customers can now add products they already own that are up to four years old, provided they are in good condition. However, headphones must be less than one year old to be eligible. Only devices registered to the customer’s Apple Account can be covered under AppleCare One. To verify "good condition," products may require a diagnostic check using a customer’s iPhone or iPad, or at an Apple Store, before being added to the plan.

This gives customers more chances to keep their devices safe, allowing them to buy AppleCare+ even after the usual 60-day period. The plan also makes things easier to manage. When a customer trades in a device that's covered by AppleCare One directly to Apple, the old device is automatically taken off their plan and replaced with their new one.

As a monthly plan, AppleCare One makes it easy for customers to maintain coverage for as long as they desire across as many products as they want, including the flexibility to add or remove products from their plan at any time.

