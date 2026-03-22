Ravichandran Ashwin weighs in on RR's home venue situation ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 kicking off on March 28, the home venue conundrum of the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals has caught many headlines. It is worth noting that Royals are slated to play their first three home games at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati instead of in Jaipur.

Over the years, Guwahati has been considered a second home venue for Rajasthan Royals, and speaking on the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how Royals should not look to change their home venue midway through the season.

"I thought their team got a slight upgrade when they got both Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But they have a lot of things going for them, as well as not going for them. They have not been playing at one venue, and that is just not fair. I know Riyan Parag is the captain, and he will get Support in Assam, I understand all that, but if you want to play, play the entire season there only," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I was the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed as Punjab Kings) captain when we had to play a few matches in Indore, and that is a huge factor. I know there is gate collection, and fan support. RR have a lovely brand and an an eco system, it is close to my heart because I enjoyed that team environment," he added.

RR to kick off their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side will kick off its IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 campaign by taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides will lock horns in Guwahati on March 30 and will hope to get off to a good start to the season.

It will also be an emotional game for both Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson as they will be competing against their former sides after they were traded between RR and CSK.

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