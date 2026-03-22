'Do teen hazaar runs': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hilarious response to question leaves everyone in splits | Watch

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season all set to kick off on March 28, many eyes will set upon 14-year-old India superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The star batter established himself as one of the biggest talents in world cricket through stellar performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 and for India U19.

With many expecting more of the same from him in his second IPL season, Suryavanshi managed to grab the headlines ahead of the season after giving a hilarious response to a question by a reporter.

Ahead of the new season of the IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was asked about his target in the upcoming IPL 2026 and whether he is looking to win the orange cap as well.

"Aisa question bologe toh main do teen hazaar runs bol dunga (If you ask me such questions then I will say two to three thousand runs),” Vaibhav replied.

"I could not target a specific number of runs. I am following the process and looking to win the trophy for the team. We are not focusing on personal goals. We are just aiming to do better this season,” he added.

How did Suryavanshi fare in the IPL 2025?

Speaking of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he was one of the best performers for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025. He played 7 games in the tournament and managed to score 252 runs, maintaining an average of 36 runs. He became the youngest player in IPL history to score a century, and he will hope for more of the same this season as well.

Opening alongside one of India’s top talents in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav will look to learn, adapt, and perform to the best of his abilities as he takes the stage for RR in the upcoming season of the tournament.

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