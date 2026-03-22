Rohit Sharma captured grooving to Divine, attends MI fan fest alongside Tilak Varma and co. | Watch

Mumbai:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on March 28, and ahead of the tournament, veteran India batter Rohit Sharma was captured grooving to music at the MI fan fest.

Rohit Sharma was captured grooving to rapper Divine’s track 100 Million during the franchise’s pre-season fan festival ‘The Mix’. He was present at the event with his daughter and several other stars of Mumbai Indians’ squad ahead of the new season of the IPL.

The clip that has been going viral all over social media was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Indians, and it showed Rohit Sharma dancing with Tilak Varma, carrying his daughter Samaira beside him.

The side began its training camp earlier in the week and will kick off its IPL 2026 campaign by taking on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma’s numbers in the IPL

One of the most experienced players in the squad, Rohit Sharma will look to put in his best performance in the upcoming season of the IPL. Having led the side to five IPL titles, Rohit will hope for more of the same in the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma has played a total of 272 matches in the IPL so far, and he has amassed 7,046 runs to his name. He also maintains an average of 29.73 and is one of the highest run-getters in the history of the tournament. Opening the innings for the side, Rohit will look to propel the side to stellar starts as they aim to go for their sixth IPL title.

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